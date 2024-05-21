HT Auto
Rowwet Rame vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Rowwet Rame or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Rame vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame Apache rtr 160
BrandRowwetTVS
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Rame
Rowwet Rame
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V/30 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5181,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
4,51810,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5683,002
Expert Rating
Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs SP160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs SP160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180

