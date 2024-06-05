HT Auto
Rowwet Eleq vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Rowwet Eleq or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Eleq Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Eleq has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eleq vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eleq Vxl 150
BrandRowwetVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/30 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,20,5361,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,0001,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
4,5364,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5903,483

