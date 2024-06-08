In 2024 Rowwet Eleq or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Eleq Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Eleq up to 100 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube in 1 colour.
Eleq vs iQube Comparison