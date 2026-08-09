In 2026 Rowwet Eleq or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Eleq Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Eleq has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eleq vs Intruder Comparison