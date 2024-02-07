Saved Articles

River Indie vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 River Indie or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Indie vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Mt-15
BrandRiverYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,67,200
RTO
24,97513,376
Insurance
5,50411,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3414,128

