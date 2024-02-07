Saved Articles

River Indie vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 River Indie or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Indie vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Fzs 25
BrandRiverYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,39,300
RTO
24,97511,674
Insurance
5,50410,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3413,546

    Latest News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
    2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
    17 Jan 2024
    Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
    24 Jan 2024
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     