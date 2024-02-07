Saved Articles

River Indie vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 River Indie or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Indie vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Vxl 125
BrandRiverVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,13,342
RTO
24,9759,067
Insurance
5,5046,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3412,778

