River Indie vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 River Indie or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Indie vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Sxl 150
BrandRiverVespa
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,48,779
RTO
24,97511,902
Insurance
5,5047,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3413,619

