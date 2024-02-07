In 2024 River Indie or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 River Indie or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Indie vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Sxl 125 Brand River Vespa Price ₹ 1.25 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5 Hours -