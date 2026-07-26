hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesIndie vs Elegante 150

River Indie vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 River Indie or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Indie engine makes power and torque 6700 W & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Indie vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Elegante 150
BrandRiverVespa
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range163 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

River Indie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
43 L-
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s
Range
163 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
26 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Twin Hydraulic DampersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Eco-
Seat Type
Split-
Fast Charging Time
5 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
43 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8931,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,9991,37,972
RTO
1,56511,037
Insurance
7,3297,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,361
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

River currently only has the Indie electric scooter in its portfolio.
River Mobility rolls out 50,000th Indie scooter, retail network grows to 75 stores
26 Jul 2026
The River Indie Gen 3 has an eye-catching design and gets upgraded without a price hike.
River Indie Gen 3 launched: 5 things to know about the EV SUV of Scooters
2 Oct 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
The Indie is one radical looking electric scooter that commands road presence on the Indian roads.
River Indie review: A different take on electric mobility
15 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers