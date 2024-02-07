Saved Articles

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Raider
BrandRiverTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,00095,219
RTO
24,9757,617
Insurance
5,5046,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3412,351

    Latest News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
    River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
    30 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     