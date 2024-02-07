Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesIndie vs Apache RTR 200 4V

River Indie vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2024 River Indie or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Indie vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Apache rtr 200 4v
BrandRiverTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-
...Read More

Filters
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6.7 kWh-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,29,315
RTO
24,97510,345
Insurance
5,5049,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3413,199

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fnull | Petrol | Manual1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 220 F vs Apache RTR 200 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 250null | Petrol | Manual1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Dominar 250
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
    2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
    3 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    Image of TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is used for representational purposes only.
    Jupiter and iQube help TVS sales grow by 23%, sells 3.39 lakh units
    2 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     