In 2024 River Indie or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
Indie vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Indie
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|River
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 to 47.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-