In 2024 River Indie or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Indie up to 120 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Indie vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Indie
|Friend
|Brand
|River
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|3-5 Hrs.