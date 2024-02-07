HT Auto

River Indie vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 River Indie or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Indie up to 120 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Indie vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Friend
BrandRiverTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours3-5 Hrs.

Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6.7 kWh1.5 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Additional Storage
43 LYes
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours3-5 Hrs.
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20"", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
43 LYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)Yes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,4791,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,03,999
RTO
24,9750
Insurance
5,5044,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3412,328

    Latest Car & Bike News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
    River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
    30 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
    River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
    17 Oct 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
