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River Indie vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 River Indie or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indie engine makes power and torque 6700 W & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Indie vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Gixxer
BrandRiverSuzuki
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range163 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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River Indie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
43 L-
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
163 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
26 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Twin Hydraulic DampersSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Eco-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Fast Charging Time
5 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"Suzuki Ride Connect
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
43 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8931,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,9991,26,421
RTO
1,56512,913
Insurance
7,32913,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,275
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
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Suzuki Gixxer range motorcycles help the company post 9% sales surge in August
2 Sept 2025
Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
1 Sept 2025
River currently only has the Indie electric scooter in its portfolio.
River Mobility rolls out 50,000th Indie scooter, retail network grows to 75 stores
26 Jul 2026
The River Indie Gen 3 has an eye-catching design and gets upgraded without a price hike.
River Indie Gen 3 launched: 5 things to know about the EV SUV of Scooters
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Latest Videos

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