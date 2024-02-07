HT Auto

In 2024 River Indie or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Indie up to 120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Indie vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Buzz
BrandRiverStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5 Hours5-6 Hrs.

Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6.7 kWh2 kW
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Additional Storage
43 L-
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours5-6 Hrs.
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20"", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
43 L-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,47999,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,00095,000
RTO
24,9750
Insurance
5,5044,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3412,131

