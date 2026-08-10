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River Indie vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 River Indie or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indie engine makes power and torque 6700 W & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Indie vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Hunter 350
BrandRiverRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range163 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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River Indie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1370 mm
Additional Storage
43 L-
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s-
Range
163 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph114 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
26 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Twin Hydraulic DampersTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Riding Modes
Eco-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Fast Charging Time
5 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"Tripper
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
43 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8931,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,9991,37,640
RTO
1,56511,541
Insurance
7,32910,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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