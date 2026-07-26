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HomeCompare BikesIndie vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

River Indie vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 River Indie or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Indie engine makes power and torque 6700 W & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Indie has a range of up to 163 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Indie vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Indie Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandRiverRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range163 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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River Indie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
165 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1395 mm
Additional Storage
43 L-
Saddle Height
770 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-14 Rear :-120/70-14Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s
Range
163 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
26 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
6700 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic DampersTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Twin Hydraulic DampersTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Eco-
Seat Type
Split-
Fast Charging Time
5 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
"Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Rush, Position Lamp, Hazard Light, Boot Light Swingarm - Dual sided - Aluminium alloy, Side stand motor cut-off, SafeGuards, Ingress Protection (Controller) - IP67, Glovebox - 12L, Accessory mounts - Yes (Grab Rail, Handlebar), Pannier Stay Both sides, Bag Hook, Foot-pegs - Aluminium alloy - Front & Rear, Reverse Parking Assist, Center Stand, Floorboard Size (Diagonally) - 20", Water wade - 300 mm, Pannier Mounts - 2"-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
43 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6 inch (Enhanced Black Nematic)-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8931,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,9991,38,726
RTO
1,56511,728
Insurance
7,3298,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,413
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Very practical Rugged and unique design Smooth throttle calibration

Cons

Heavy handlebar in traffic Thud sound from the suspension

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Latest Car & Bike News

River currently only has the Indie electric scooter in its portfolio.
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Latest Videos

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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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