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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
RV400 BRZ vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandRevolt MotorsYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.24 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Length
2156 mm-
Ground Clearance
215 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1403 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm800 mm
Width
813 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
80-150 km337.5 km
Max Speed
85 kmph140 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Mono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.2 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Real time temperature, Battery level-
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5422,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9501,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
5,59211,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9134,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
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