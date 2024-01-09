Saved Articles

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

RV400 BRZ vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Yzf r15 v3
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (0 - 75 %)-
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3000 W18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (0 - 75 %)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,87,3701,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9501,56,700
RTO
5,73513,066
Insurance
1,43,68510,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1763,919

