Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

RV400 BRZ vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Fzs 25
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (0 - 75 %)-
Filters
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3000 W20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (0 - 75 %)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,87,3701,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9501,39,300
RTO
5,73511,674
Insurance
1,43,68510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1763,546

