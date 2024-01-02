In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. RV400 BRZ vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Vxl 150 Brand Revolt Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1.38 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Range 80-150 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3 Hours (0 - 75 %) -