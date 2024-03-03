In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. RV400 BRZ vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Vxl 125 Brand Revolt Motors Vespa Price ₹ 1.38 Lakhs ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 80-150 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3 Hours (0 - 75 %) -