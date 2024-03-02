In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 BRZ up to 80-150 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. RV400 BRZ vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Iqube electric Brand Revolt Motors TVS Price ₹ 1.38 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 80-150 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 3 Hours (0 - 75 %) 5 Hours