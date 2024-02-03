In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. RV400 BRZ vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Revolt Motors TVS Price ₹ 1.38 Lakhs ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 80-150 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3 Hours (0 - 75 %) -