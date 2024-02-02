In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. RV400 BRZ vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Apache rtr 160 Brand Revolt Motors TVS Price ₹ 1.38 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 80-150 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3 Hours (0 - 75 %) -