In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
RV400 BRZ vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400 brz
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|80-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (0 - 75 %)
|-