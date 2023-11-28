HT Auto
In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 BRZ up to 80-150 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
RV400 BRZ vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Tz 3.3
BrandRevolt MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours (0 - 75 %)4-7 Hrs.

Specification
Max Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
2156 mm-
Ground Clearance
215 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
814 mm-
Width
813 mm-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (0 - 75 %)4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.2 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Real time temperature, Battery level-
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 Kwh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,87,3701,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9501,15,000
RTO
5,7350
Insurance
1,43,6850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,1762,471

