In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
RV400 BRZ vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400 brz
|Intruder
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|80-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-