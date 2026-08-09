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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
RV400 BRZ vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 brz Gixxer 250
BrandRevolt MotorsSuzuki
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range80-150 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.24 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-250 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
RV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
2156 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1340 mm
Height
1112 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg156 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm800 mm
Width
813 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph130 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Swing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10.2 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Real time temperature, Battery level-
Geo Fencing
No-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 Kwh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5422,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,9501,81,517
RTO
017,321
Insurance
5,59214,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9134,585

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