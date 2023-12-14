In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm.
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
