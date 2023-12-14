Saved Articles

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
170 Nm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7462,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9752,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
5,77110,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1325,099

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
    Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
    12 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
    View all
     