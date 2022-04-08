In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less