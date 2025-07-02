In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
RV400 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-