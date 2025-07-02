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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
RV400 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Rayzr 125
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm145 mm
Length
2156 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1280 mm
Height
1112 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm785 mm
Width
813 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph91 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleSmart Motor Generator System
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,72186,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,95074,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
5,7715,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1321,868

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
14 Aug 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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