In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 60.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less