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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
RV400 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm170 mm
Length
2156 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1325 mm
Height
1112 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm810 mm
Width
813 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
150 km480 km
Max Speed
85 kmph122 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Linked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
5,77113,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1324,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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17 Nov 2025
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