Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
170 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7461,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9751,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
5,77111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1324,128

