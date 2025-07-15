In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
RV400 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-