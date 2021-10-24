Saved Articles

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
170 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7461,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9751,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
5,77110,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,546

