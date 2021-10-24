In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less