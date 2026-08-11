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HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
RV400 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm160 mm
Length
2156 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1360 mm
Height
1112 mm1075 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg153 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm795 mm
Width
813 mm775 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,34,800
RTO
011,514
Insurance
5,77110,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,410

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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