In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
RV400 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48.62 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-