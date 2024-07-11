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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
RV400 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Aerox 155
BrandRevolt MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-48.62 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm145 mm
Length
2156 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1350 mm
Height
1112 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm790 mm
Width
813 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km220 Km
Max Speed
85 kmph111 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameUnderbone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Unit swing
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic fork 26 mm
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesNo
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcyclePosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,40,320
RTO
011,225
Insurance
5,77111,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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