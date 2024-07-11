In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Gt5
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3-4 Hours