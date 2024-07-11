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HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs V1 [2022-2024]

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 V1 [2022-2024]
BrandRevolt MotorsVida
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge165 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm155 mm
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm1301 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg125 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm780 mm
Width
813 mm-
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km100 km
Max Speed
85 kmph80 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Max Torque
170 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W6000 W
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameUnderbone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleDocument Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,02,700
RTO
00
Insurance
5,7715,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
5 Dec 2024
Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is available with discounts ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart, depending on payment modes.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets major discounts of up to Rs…
13 Aug 2024
In terms of design, the V2 and V1 look almost identical.
Vida V2 vs V1: What are the differences between the electric scooters?
17 Dec 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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