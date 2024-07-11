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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
RV400 vs ZX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Zx 125
BrandRevolt MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm155 mm
Length
2156 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1290 mm
Height
1112 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm770 mm
Width
813 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheel
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksAircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,22,006
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,06,876
RTO
08,550
Insurance
5,7716,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,622

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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