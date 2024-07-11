In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
RV400 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|-