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Revolt Motors RV400 vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
RV400 vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Ronin
BrandRevolt MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-42.95 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-225.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm181 mm
Length
2156 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1357 mm
Height
1112 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm795 mm
Width
813 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph120 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks41 mm USD
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,25,690
RTO
010,055
Insurance
5,77110,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,149

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
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