hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs iQube

Revolt Motors RV400 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Iqube
BrandRevolt MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm157 mm
Length
2156 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1301 mm
Height
1112 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm-
Width
813 mm-
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
150 km94 km
Max Speed
85 kmph77 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start-
Motor Power
3000 W4.4 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesNo
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
5,7715,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
If you are planning to buy an electric scooter and have shortlisted the models like TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, and Vida VX2, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI that every model and their respective variants will command.
TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jun 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
21 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers