Revolt Motors RV400 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.