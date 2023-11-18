Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs Gixxer SF 250

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2024 Revolt Motors RV400 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
170 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.5 Hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7462,06,516
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9751,79,200
RTO
016,366
Insurance
5,77110,085
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1324,438

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
    Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
    28 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
    Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     