Revolt Motors RV400 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.