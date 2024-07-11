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HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). RV400 engine makes power and torque 3000 W & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
RV400 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandRevolt MotorsSuzuki
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes-

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm160 mm
Length
2156 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1265 mm
Height
1112 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg110 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm780 mm
Width
813 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph95 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3000 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,95088,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
5,7716,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1322,264

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Review: The maxi-scooter formula still works
21 Jun 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
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8 May 2024
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