In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Buzz
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|150 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5-6 Hrs.