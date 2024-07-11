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Revolt Motors RV400 vs Simple Energy One Gen 1.5

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 One gen 1.5
BrandRevolt MotorsSimple Energy
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.72 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge248 km/charge
Battery Capacity-5 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes4 Hours

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm164.5 mm
Length
2156 mm1900 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1335 mm
Height
1112 mm1163 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm796 mm
Width
813 mm758 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
150 km248 km
Max Speed
85 kmph105 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartElectric Start
Motor Power
3000 W8.5 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle FrameTubular
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleTire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My Bike
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,81,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,71,944
RTO
00
Insurance
5,7719,329
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,896

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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