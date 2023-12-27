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HomeCompare BikesRV400 vs Dot One [2023-2025]

Revolt Motors RV400 vs Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]

In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rv400 Dot one [2023-2025]
BrandRevolt MotorsSimple Energy
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge151 km/charge
Battery Capacity-3.7 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 47 Minutes

Filters
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Ground Clearance
215 mm164.5 mm
Length
2156 mm1907 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1335 mm
Height
1112 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg126 Kg
Saddle Height
814 mm796 mm
Width
813 mm758 mm
Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm190 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
150 km151 km
Max Speed
85 kmph105 km
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
170 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3000 W8.5 kW
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and SportYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycleRiding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch TFT
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes3 Hours 47 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,7211,49,266
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,9501,40,499
RTO
00
Insurance
5,7718,767
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1323,208

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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